Local residents attend Trump rally

As supporters of Donald Trump during the election, Deb Atchison and her husband, Mark, a U.S. Air Force veteran, couldn't wait to see the president in person Monday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Trump spoke to a packed crowd of around 18,000, including many Hoosiers, at a campaign-style rally at Freedom Hall, while around 1,200 protesters lined up outside to make sure their voices were heard.

