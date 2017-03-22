Local residents attend Trump rally

As supporters of Donald Trump during the election, Deb Atchison and her husband, Mark, a U.S. Air Force veteran, couldn't wait to see the president in person Monday night in Louisville, Kentucky. Trump spoke to a packed crowd of around 18,000, including many Hoosiers, at a campaign-style rally at Freedom Hall, while around 1,200 protesters lined up outside to make sure their voices were heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.