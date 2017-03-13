Lexington Fire Department To Give Away Free Smoke Detectors If UK Wins
The department has pledged to give and install free smoke detectors for anyone in Fayette County if #1 seeded Kentucky beats #16 seed Northern Kentucky University. That's not the only giveaway riding on this game.
