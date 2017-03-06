Legislative Update: Combating drug epidemic, preparing students for workforce, protecting children
As the end of the Regular Session draws near, we continue work on behalf of the people of Kentucky. This week, the House passed measures to combat our state's drug epidemic, prepare our students for the workforce, and protect children in the Commonwealth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|10 min
|Trump Wiretap Lies
|259,837
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|25 min
|ChromiuMan
|159,861
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|dozer1
|57
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Mar 3
|Pamelayork
|1,262
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Mar 1
|okimar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC