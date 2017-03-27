Leadership Floyd County travels to Frankfort -
The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Floyd County visited Frankfort for a Legislative Session on Wednesday . The class started in the morning with an in-depth guided tour of the Kentucky State Capitol Building and the surrounding property.
