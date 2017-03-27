Last Kentucky abortion clinic files l...

Last Kentucky abortion clinic files lawsuit to stay open

The complaint was filed Wednesday in federal court by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Services said in a letter earlier this month that the clinic isn't meeting compliance rules and will have its license revoked if it doesn't come into compliance by Monday.

