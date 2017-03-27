Lane Restrictions Planned for Friday,...

Lane Restrictions Planned for Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Twin Bridges

Read more: WEHT

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has canceled plans for a northbound work zone lane restriction on the Twin Bridges Thursday. The contractor plans a lane restriction on Friday.

