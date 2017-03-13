KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 econ...

KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success

KY 2nd in natl rankings for 2016 economic development success Communities across the state recognized by Site Selection magazine By Woody Maglinger Frankfort, KY - Kentucky placed second nationally in economic development projects per capita last year and first in the South Central region according to Site Selection magazine, Gov. Matt Bevin announced today. The rankings - part of Site Selection's annual Governor's Cup awards - make 2016 the third consecutive year Kentucky has placed first or second in the per-capita competition.

