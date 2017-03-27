KSP investigates a reported stabbing ...

KSP investigates a reported stabbing in Palma, Ky.

22 hrs ago

On Saturday, March 25 around 3:00 a.m. Kentucky Police responded to a report of a 19-year-old male who reported he had been assaulted by three strangers. The victim also reported he had property taken during the assault.

