KSP arrests two in meth case
Kentucky State Trooper T. J. Williams conducted a traffic stop about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 on Highway 60 in Livingston County. During the traffic stop, approximately A A1 2 gram of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized, along with more than $6,000 in cash.
