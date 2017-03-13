KSP arrests two in meth case

10 hrs ago

Kentucky State Trooper T. J. Williams conducted a traffic stop about 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 9 on Highway 60 in Livingston County. During the traffic stop, approximately A A1 2 gram of suspected methamphetamine was located and seized, along with more than $6,000 in cash.

