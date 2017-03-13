Key Words: Kentucky is Ground Zero fo...

Key Words: Kentucky is Ground Zero for the debate over health-care legislation

Sen. Rand Paul is perhaps the most notable intraparty holdout on the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Vice President Mike Pence, during a weekend house call, all but called out Paul by name, vowing that after vigorous debate, "Kentucky will be there," in support of the legislation.

