Kentucky's new abortion law faces first legal test

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Kentucky's new law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion is about to get its first legal challenge in a federal courtroom in Louisville. A judge will hear arguments Thursday on whether to order a temporary halt to the law passed by the state's Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin in January.

