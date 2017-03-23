Kentucky's new abortion law faces first legal test
Kentucky's new law requiring doctors to perform an ultrasound exam before an abortion is about to get its first legal challenge in a federal courtroom in Louisville. A judge will hear arguments Thursday on whether to order a temporary halt to the law passed by the state's Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin in January.
