Kentuckya s political process framework for AIKCU internships -
Four UPIKE students are getting a close look at the workings of state government this spring through internships in the Association of Independent Kentucky College and Universities Frankfort Semester Internship Program. The interns were selected through a competitive process and work approximately 30 hours per week in legislative offices, state agencies or carefully selected organizations tied to the Kentucky political process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Patriot
|260,266
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 hr
|RCalhoun
|160,090
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|7 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|20
|32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|ridgeway boy
|43
|pulling over for a funeral
|20 hr
|ridgeway boy
|2
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Say What
|2
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|MAGA
|67
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC