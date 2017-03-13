Kentuckya s political process framewo...

Kentuckya s political process framework for AIKCU internships

Floyd County Times

Four UPIKE students are getting a close look at the workings of state government this spring through internships in the Association of Independent Kentucky College and Universities Frankfort Semester Internship Program. The interns were selected through a competitive process and work approximately 30 hours per week in legislative offices, state agencies or carefully selected organizations tied to the Kentucky political process.

