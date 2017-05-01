Kentucky Writers' Day is 1 May 2017 in Frankfort Communities across the state are invited to recognize Writers' Day in their own commuities. Click on headline for complete story with link to guide for local writer's days By Tom Musgrave News from Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Kentucky Arts Council FRANKFORT, KY - - The Kentucky Writers' Day Celebration is May 1, 2017, at 9amCT/10amET, at the Old State Capitol, 300 W Broadway Street, Frankfort, KY, and will include the installation of the 2017-2018 Kentucky Poet Laureate as well as readings by past poets laureate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.