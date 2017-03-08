Kentucky to the trade deficit: Youa re fired

Considering the Bluegrass State last year exported $30 billion worth of goods and services - more than 33 other states - Kentuckians should vigorously oppose anything remotely associated with a "war on trade." American Enterprise Institute scholar Mark Perry rated the share of Kentucky's economy in 2015 linked to imports and exports fifth-highest in the nation, comprising 34 percent - or $66 billion - of the commonwealth's $193 billion GDP.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.