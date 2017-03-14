Kentucky Shakespeare Sets Dates for 2017 Julius Caesar in the Parks Tour
Kentucky Shakespeare has announced the fourth annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour. Their 6-actor, 85-minute production of JULIUS CAESAR will tour to 23 area locations this spring, bringing free Shakespeare to local neighborhoods March 25-May 19, 2017.
