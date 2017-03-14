Kentucky Shakespeare Sets Dates for 2...

Kentucky Shakespeare Sets Dates for 2017 Julius Caesar in the Parks Tour

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Kentucky Shakespeare has announced the fourth annual SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS tour. Their 6-actor, 85-minute production of JULIUS CAESAR will tour to 23 area locations this spring, bringing free Shakespeare to local neighborhoods March 25-May 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 32 min ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 260,264
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 4 hr RCalhoun 160,090
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... 4 hr Death on 2 Legs 20
News 32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09) 16 hr ridgeway boy 43
pulling over for a funeral 17 hr ridgeway boy 2
Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08) Mar 12 Say What 2
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Mar 10 MAGA 67
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC