Kentucky Schools Poised for Major Sha...

Kentucky Schools Poised for Major Shake-Up

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Education Week

Kentucky state Sen. David Givens, a Republican, argues in favor of a bill allowing charter schools last week at the state capitol in Frankfort. Some Kentucky lawmakers have tried for years to pass a charter school law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 11 min Putins Puppet 160,246
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr haha 260,521
Living in Kentucky (Jul '06) 3 hr Lol 11,004
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) Thu Interested 68
USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS Thu getter done 1
News Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken... Mar 15 SOAP BOX HERO 24
News 32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09) Mar 14 ridgeway boy 43
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC