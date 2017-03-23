Kentucky power plant to stop burning coal by 2023
An electric utility in Owensboro will stop burning coal at its only power plant, which dates back to the 1960s. Owensboro Municipal Utilities will shut down its coal-burning units at the Elmer Smith Power Plant by 2023.
