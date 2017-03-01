Kentucky officials show what happens ...

Kentucky officials show what happens to your personal documents when taxes are filed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

Thursday afternoon was a chaotic one in west Louisville, but it started in the most simple of ways with a fender bender at a liquor store near 39th and Market Streets. Thursday afternoon was a chaotic one in west Louisville, but it started in the most simple of ways with a fender bender at a liquor store near 39th and Market Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Squidy 259,641
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 hr Betty is a Whoredog 159,787
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... 23 hr RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Fri Truth 614
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Fri Pamelayork 1,262
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Mar 1 okimar 3
News Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke... Mar 1 FrankD 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC