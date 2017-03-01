Kentucky near bottom of new state ran...

Kentucky near bottom of new state ranking

Kentucky's not even close to being the best state in the country, according to a rankA ing released Tuesday. In fact, we came in 42nd on a list put out by the U.S. News and World Report, ranking just above Alaska and OklahoA ma in the bottom 10 states.

