Kentucky man charged in death of man found in toolbox

A central Kentucky man has been arrested in the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found inside a toolbox floating in a creek last year. Kentucky State Police said 48-year-old William E. Howard of Falls of Rough was charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence and arrested Tuesday in Brandenburg.

