Kentucky man charged in death of man found in toolbox
A central Kentucky man has been arrested in the death of a 29-year-old man whose body was found inside a toolbox floating in a creek last year. Kentucky State Police said 48-year-old William E. Howard of Falls of Rough was charged with murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence and arrested Tuesday in Brandenburg.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Faith
|260,238
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|43 min
|RCalhoun
|160,090
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|1 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|20
|32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|ridgeway boy
|43
|pulling over for a funeral
|13 hr
|ridgeway boy
|2
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Say What
|2
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Mar 10
|MAGA
|67
