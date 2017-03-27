Kentucky lawmakers begin 2-day wrapup...

Kentucky lawmakers begin 2-day wrapup session

Kentucky lawmakers have stacks of bills to consider as they start a two-day wrapup session that will put the finishing touches on an agenda dominated by Republicans. The GOP-led House and Senate convened Wednesday after a nearly two-week break to allow Gov. Matt Bevin to sign or veto legislation.

