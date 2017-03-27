Kentucky lawmakers begin 2-day wrapup session
Kentucky lawmakers have stacks of bills to consider as they start a two-day wrapup session that will put the finishing touches on an agenda dominated by Republicans. The GOP-led House and Senate convened Wednesday after a nearly two-week break to allow Gov. Matt Bevin to sign or veto legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|262,661
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|48 min
|Waving my flag
|161,241
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC