Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone sets record for investments

Harlan Daily Enterprise

More than $453 million in funding has been announced in the eight-county Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone since the federal designation began three years ago for Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Perry, Leslie, Clay, Knox and part of Whitley counties. "Investments announced in the Promise Zone for 2016 set a record," said Jerry Rickett, president & CEO of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, which is coordinating and managing the federal Promise Zone.

