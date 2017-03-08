Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone sets record for investments -
More than $453 million in funding has been announced in the eight-county Kentucky Highlands Promise Zone since the federal designation began three years ago for Bell, Harlan, Letcher, Perry, Leslie, Clay, Knox and part of Whitley counties. "Investments announced in the Promise Zone for 2016 set a record," said Jerry Rickett, president & CEO of Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation, which is coordinating and managing the federal Promise Zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|40 min
|CriminalForever
|159,923
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|41 min
|well
|259,957
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|Gurtrude
|62
|pulling over for a funeral
|Wed
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Mar 3
|Pamelayork
|1,262
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC