Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination Bill

13 hrs ago

The Human Rights Campaign , the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, called out Governor Matt Bevin for signing SB 17 into law, a measure that allows student groups at colleges, universities, and high schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students. Under the new law, there will be no cap on how many or where charters can be approved in the state.

