Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBTQ Discrimination Bill
The Human Rights Campaign , the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization, called out Governor Matt Bevin for signing SB 17 into law, a measure that allows student groups at colleges, universities, and high schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students. Under the new law, there will be no cap on how many or where charters can be approved in the state.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|19 min
|another viewer
|160,744
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|19 min
|Crow
|261,811
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|5 hr
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
