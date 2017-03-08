Kentucky FOP to discuss legislation for first responders
The Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville has hosted at least three Kentucky FOP meetings since 2002. And this year, they're discussing legislation that could expand the definition of benefits and civil rights of local first responders.
