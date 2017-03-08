Kentucky doctor found guilty of Medic...

Kentucky doctor found guilty of Medicaid fraud

Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A jury in Pulaski County has found a physician guilty of receiving payment from Kentucky's Medicaid program for tobacco cessation counseling that he did not perform. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says in a news release that the circuit court jury found 58-year-old Dr. Ezekiel Akande of Somerset guilty last week of Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

