Kentucky doctor found guilty of Medicaid fraud
A jury in Pulaski County has found a physician guilty of receiving payment from Kentucky's Medicaid program for tobacco cessation counseling that he did not perform. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says in a news release that the circuit court jury found 58-year-old Dr. Ezekiel Akande of Somerset guilty last week of Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|42 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|260,098
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|159,978
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Say What
|2
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Fri
|MAGA
|67
|GOP should primary McConnell.
|Fri
|Longtime Republican
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 8
|peoplersheep
|1
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC