Kentucky Commission on Women to honor...

Kentucky Commission on Women to honor Southeast vice president -

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

The Kentucky Commission on Women recently announced a high honor for Dr. Carolyn Sundy, the vice president for Diversity and Inclusion at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College. After asking for nominations from across the state, the group decided to honor Dr. Sundy, along with three other women, with an award in recognition for their ongoing efforts to help others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 16 min ChromiuMan 161,393
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 30 min Trump Lie 262,770
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,960 • Total comments across all topics: 279,946,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC