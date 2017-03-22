Kentucky Chamber of Commerce top spender on lobbying in state legislature

Information gathered by the outside firm hired by JCPS to conduct a comprehensive salary study was seriously flawed and resulted in a $40 million error, Superintendent Donna Hargens told the school board Tuesday. Information gathered by the outside firm hired by JCPS to conduct a comprehensive salary study was seriously flawed and resulted in a $40 million error, Superintendent Donna Hargens told the school board Tuesday.

