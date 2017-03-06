Kentuckians urged to sign up for scam alerts
Attorney General Andy Beshear is asking residents to protect themselves and their families from scams by signing up for the alerts. To receive the alerts, you need to text the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 or go here to sign up for email or text messages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Pete
|259,764
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|In the know
|55
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|True
|159,799
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|Mar 4
|RoxLo
|80
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|Mar 3
|Truth
|614
|Kentucky child support laws (May '08)
|Mar 3
|Pamelayork
|1,262
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Mar 1
|okimar
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC