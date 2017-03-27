Kentuckians spared grief with new lic...

Kentuckians spared grief with new license option

9 hrs ago Read more: West Kentucky News

By Jim Paxton The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Gov. Matt Bevin did well last week by signing a bill allowing Kentuckians who choose to do so to obtain a driver's license that complies with the federal Real ID Act. Absent that action, Kentuckians who travel by air would no longer have been able to use their licenses for identification as of next Jan. 22. Regionally it also would have meant beginning June 6, Kentucky licenses would be insufficient to gain entry to military bases such as Fort Campbell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.

