Kentuckians spared grief with new license option
By Jim Paxton The Paducah Sun-via Kentucky Press News Service Gov. Matt Bevin did well last week by signing a bill allowing Kentuckians who choose to do so to obtain a driver's license that complies with the federal Real ID Act. Absent that action, Kentuckians who travel by air would no longer have been able to use their licenses for identification as of next Jan. 22. Regionally it also would have meant beginning June 6, Kentucky licenses would be insufficient to gain entry to military bases such as Fort Campbell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Kentucky News.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|huntcoyotes
|262,695
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|another viewer
|161,249
|Governor signs Real ID bill into law
|Mar 24
|Truthistheway
|1
|enternet
|Mar 22
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Mar 21
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC