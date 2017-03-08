Judge orders competency evaluation in...

Judge orders competency evaluation in group home killing

20 hrs ago

A judge has ordered a man charged with killing a caretaker at the Kentucky group home where he lived to undergo a competency evaluation. Lindale Cunningham, who is 32, was charged in January with fatally stabbing 66-year-old Sally Berry at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

