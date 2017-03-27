Judge halts shutdown of last Kentucky abortion clinic
A federal judge has halted the impending shutdown of the only clinic in Kentucky that performs abortions. U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers issued a restraining order Friday that prevents Kentucky officials from revoking the license of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.
