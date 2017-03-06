Judge Denies ACLU's Motion To Recoup Legal Fees From Marriage Equality Battle
The American Civil Liberties Union will not be able to recoup legal fees it incurred in a lawsuit against Kim Davis, the county clerk in Kentucky who spent five days in jail after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, a federal court has ruled. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins denied an ACLU motion requesting Davis, or rather Rowan County, pay $233,058.08 in attorney's fees and costs that the organization incurred during a lawsuit it brought on behalf of four couples.
