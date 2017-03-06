Judge Denies ACLU's Motion To Recoup ...

Judge Denies ACLU's Motion To Recoup Legal Fees From Marriage Equality Battle

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Switched

The American Civil Liberties Union will not be able to recoup legal fees it incurred in a lawsuit against Kim Davis, the county clerk in Kentucky who spent five days in jail after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, a federal court has ruled. On Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins denied an ACLU motion requesting Davis, or rather Rowan County, pay $233,058.08 in attorney's fees and costs that the organization incurred during a lawsuit it brought on behalf of four couples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min Strel 159,831
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 5 min Injudgement 259,804
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 40 min dozer1 57
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
Kentucky child support laws (May '08) Mar 3 Pamelayork 1,262
News McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s... Mar 1 okimar 3
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,102 • Total comments across all topics: 279,378,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC