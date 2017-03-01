Johnathan Young Appellant v. Commonwealth of Kentucky Appellee
COUNSEL FOR APPELLANT: Samuel N. Potter, Department of Public Advocacy COUNSEL FOR APPELLEE: Andy Beshear, Attorney General of Kentucky, Jeffrey Allan Cross, Assistant Attorney General Appellant, Johnathan Young, was convicted by a Monroe Circuit Court jury of murder by complicity, first-degree robbery by complicity, and second-degree arson by complicity. On appeal, this Court reversed Appellant's conviction and vacated his sixty-five year prison sentence on the basis of improper jury instructions.
