Jobless rate drops in 115 Kentucky co...

Jobless rate drops in 115 Kentucky counties

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cadiz Record

Unemployment rates dropped in 115 Kentucky counties between February 2016 and February 2017, rose in three and stayed the same in two counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training. Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cadiz Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 262,959
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Taylor 161,501
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC