Jobless rate drops in 115 Kentucky counties
Unemployment rates dropped in 115 Kentucky counties between February 2016 and February 2017, rose in three and stayed the same in two counties, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training. Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at 3.5 percent.
