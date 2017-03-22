Investigation finds safety violations in lineman's death
The Kentucky Public Service Commission has concluded its investigation into the death of a Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. lineman and found that several federal, state and local codes were violated. Lineman Josh Franklin was injured Jan. 6 after making contact with a live power line he was working on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Rodney Slone
|160,593
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Uncle Tab
|261,582
|enternet
|Wed
|tim
|1
|vote no for trump ryne health care plan
|Tue
|vote no on thursday
|1
|fbi got a investgation on trump and ties
|Mar 20
|new news trump
|1
|wake up democrats you need input in healthcare
|Mar 19
|good dem presiden...
|1
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 18
|Midnight Hauler
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC