In Kentucky, Medicaid recipients keep...

In Kentucky, Medicaid recipients keep close eye on insurance debate

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GantDaily.com

As Congress debates the future of Obamacare, hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians are waiting to find out how their health insurance could change - or whether they can keep it at all. "When I got pregnant, I didn't have insurance," said Alondra Toribio, 24, who has a 3-year-old son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min carter county res... 159,955
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 38 min Well 260,008
News Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09) 10 hr MAGA 67
GOP should primary McConnell. 12 hr Longtime Republican 1
pulling over for a funeral Mar 8 peoplersheep 1
News Activist to address immigration, health after T... Mar 4 RoxLo 80
News Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09) Mar 3 Truth 614
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC