ICTV: Berry's 'Revenge Game'

ICTV: Berry's 'Revenge Game'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Scout.com

After playing in arguably the best game of the regular season, North Carolina and Kentucky will meet once again with a spot in the Final Four on the line. Game tips at 5:05pm ET ona MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scout.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 29 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 262,124
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr So What 161,068
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC