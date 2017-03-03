How to Treat Trans Students Kentucky high school does the right thing with its bathroom policy
In the 1990 movie Kindergarten Cop , a small child declares: "Boys have a penis, and girls have a vagina." That's something Atherton High School principal Thomas Aberli recalls hearing quite often when he started developing a bathroom policy for transgender students on his campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|4 min
|Uncle Tab
|259,399
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|16 min
|Strel
|159,717
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|4 hr
|spud
|69
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|Hero
|613
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|Wed
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Tue
|junebugxc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC