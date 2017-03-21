Hargens: Outside firm made $40 million mistake in JCPS salary study
Information gathered by the outside firm hired by Jefferson County Public Schools to conduct a comprehensive salary study was seriously flawed, causing the district's employees to feel underappreciated, Superintendent Donna Hargens told members of the school board on Tuesday night. Hargens said the district recently learned that during Management Advisory Group International 's salary study of JCPS, "it grossly overestimated, by tens of millions of dollars, the salaries our district paid compared to benchmark districts and industry salaries for non-teacher positions."
