Hardin Co. man accused of online soli...

Hardin Co. man accused of online solicitation of minor for sex

12 hrs ago

According to investigators with the Cybercrimes Unit of the Kentucky Attorney General's Office, Timothy Walters, 50, posted ad online on March 20. An undercover officer responded to the ad and pretended to be a minor.

