Group home resident indicted in fatal stabbing of employee
A man has been indicted in the slaying of an employee at a central Kentucky group home where he lived. The News-Enterprise reports a Hardin County grand jury on Thursday indicted 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham for murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.
