Great-Day-Live 38 mins ago 1:05 p.m.The ladies of Sex and the City all wrapped up into one
Kerry Ipema channels her inner Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte when she takes them each on in her "One Woman Sex and the City" show. See the parody show on March 29, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Kentucky Center.
