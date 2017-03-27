Great-Day-Live 38 mins ago 1:05 p.m.T...

Great-Day-Live 38 mins ago 1:05 p.m.The ladies of Sex and the City all wrapped up into one

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Kerry Ipema channels her inner Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte when she takes them each on in her "One Woman Sex and the City" show. See the parody show on March 29, 2017 at 7:30 PM at the Kentucky Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min huntcoyotes 262,695
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr another viewer 161,249
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC