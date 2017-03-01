Great-Day-Live 3 mins ago 12:24 p.m.L...

Great-Day-Live 3 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Louisville is where modern water filtration began

9 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

In 1895, Louisville Water began years of experiments to achieve pure drinking water from the muddy Ohio River. The morning of March 1, 2017, a Kentucky Historical Marker will be dedicated to celebrate the site where modern water filtration began.

