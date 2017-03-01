Great-Day-Live 3 mins ago 12:24 p.m.Louisville is where modern water filtration began
In 1895, Louisville Water began years of experiments to achieve pure drinking water from the muddy Ohio River. The morning of March 1, 2017, a Kentucky Historical Marker will be dedicated to celebrate the site where modern water filtration began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|14 min
|Yep
|159,705
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|43 min
|Trump Lies
|259,329
|Activist to address immigration, health after T...
|2 hr
|BHM5267
|65
|Job Corps is worth a second look (Mar '09)
|11 hr
|Hero
|613
|McConnell goes back to his hometown and finds s...
|17 hr
|okimar
|3
|Despite Steve Beshear's Democratic response, Ke...
|21 hr
|FrankD
|1
|Stark Truss to create 22 jobs at new facility i...
|Tue
|junebugxc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC