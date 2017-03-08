Goodyearforroses Completes Stakes Trio in Santa Ana
Her 1 3/4-length victory in the Santa Ana was her third straight stakes win since relocating to California and moving into the care of trainer Richard Baltas. The mare first took the off-the-turf Robert J. Frankel Dec. 31 by 5 1/4 lengths at Santa Anita - when she was still a filly - then came back Feb. 2 to score a 1 1/4-length win in the 1 1/2-mile Astra II Stakes on the Santa Anita lawn.
