"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness Week Apr 3-7
"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness Week Apr 3-7 By Ryan Watts/Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - While many Kentuckians associate the color orange with rival college athletics programs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced "Glow Orange, Kentucky" week, an initiative inspired by a national campaign to increase work zone safety awareness. The KYTC invites organizations and citizens throughout the Commonwealth to pledge to illuminate buildings, landmarks, bridges, structures and homes with the color orange to show support during the week of April 3-7.
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|The Specialist
|160,247
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|yep
|260,522
|Living in Kentucky (Jul '06)
|6 hr
|Lol
|11,004
|Was Abe born in Monroe County? (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Interested
|68
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|Thu
|getter done
|1
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|Mar 15
|SOAP BOX HERO
|24
|32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|ridgeway boy
|43
