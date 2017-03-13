"Glow Orange" for Work Zone Awareness Week Apr 3-7 By Ryan Watts/Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - While many Kentuckians associate the color orange with rival college athletics programs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced "Glow Orange, Kentucky" week, an initiative inspired by a national campaign to increase work zone safety awareness. The KYTC invites organizations and citizens throughout the Commonwealth to pledge to illuminate buildings, landmarks, bridges, structures and homes with the color orange to show support during the week of April 3-7.

