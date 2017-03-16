From Kentucky GOP: School Re-SegregationBy Barrett Holmes Pitner
For 40 years, Louisville has worked hard to integrate its schools, and citizens support integration broadly. But now, here comes the newly minted GOP state legislaturea As America continues a socially regressive trajectory under Trump and the GOP, it should come as no surprise that school busing and desegregation have now become controversial issues once again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Kentucky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|260,448
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|27 min
|Pat Henry
|160,163
|USA Forces Are Crushing ISIS
|8 hr
|getter done
|1
|Mike Pence calls Obamacare a 'nightmare' at Ken...
|Wed
|SOAP BOX HERO
|24
|32 arrested in NKY; meth lab closed (Sep '09)
|Mar 14
|ridgeway boy
|43
|pulling over for a funeral
|Mar 14
|ridgeway boy
|2
|Does anyone Know Mandy Burdine and Traci Helton (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|Say What
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kentucky Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC