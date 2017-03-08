Floyd County PRIDE Coordinator invites Spring Cleanup volunteers -
Floyd County's local PRIDE Coordinator, Teddy Pack, is looking for volunteers to be a part of "A Generation of Change" during PRIDE Spring Cleanup Month in April. Pack is also a Case Manager for Floyd County Drug Court.
