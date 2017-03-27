Explosive Device Deemed Hoax, Investi...

Explosive Device Deemed Hoax, Investigation Continues

Read more at Bbech tree news

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a request for assistance from the Logan County Emergency Operations Center this morning at approx. 7:20 am to respond to the Logan County Justice Center in reference to a possible explosive device that was found adhered to a rear exterior door.

Chicago, IL

