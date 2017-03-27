EKU Student Welcomes "The Walking Dea...

EKU Student Welcomes "The Walking Dead" Creator With Chalk Mural

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

One of the two creators of "The Walking Dead" will visit Eastern Kentucky University's Center for the Arts Thursday night. Robert Kirkman, a Cynthiana native, will host the event for fans of the comic-turned-television hit, and he got a big surprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kentucky Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min AMERICAN SUNSHINE 262,959
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Taylor 161,501
News Governor signs Real ID bill into law Mar 24 Truthistheway 1
enternet Mar 22 tim 1
vote no for trump ryne health care plan Mar 21 vote no on thursday 1
fbi got a investgation on trump and ties Mar 20 new news trump 1
wake up democrats you need input in healthcare Mar 19 good dem presiden... 1
See all Kentucky Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kentucky Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC