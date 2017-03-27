EKU Student Welcomes "The Walking Dead" Creator With Chalk Mural
One of the two creators of "The Walking Dead" will visit Eastern Kentucky University's Center for the Arts Thursday night. Robert Kirkman, a Cynthiana native, will host the event for fans of the comic-turned-television hit, and he got a big surprise.
