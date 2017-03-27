Earth hour observed in Karachi with turning off non-essential lights

The various features at Eco Knights Headquarters such as mobile phone recycling composting buckets a fish pond and a community garden that operates round the clock So, it can be easy to despair and think that the problem is too big for individual Canadians, or anyone, to tackle. On March 16, the organisation officially inaugurated Earth Hour 2017 at Alliance Francaise de Karachi by unveiling its celebrity ambassadors for the largest volunteer movement across the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.